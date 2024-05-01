Will Hutton: How Labour can get it right

Polls suggest Labour is set to win the next general election—but if it does, it will face governing in dismal economic circumstances. What would it take for Labour to transform the country, despite the apparent lack of money available to government?

Perhaps more importantly, what should the animating moral principle of a potential new Labour government be? And is Keir Starmer prepared to be bold in pursuit of a vision—or will he be timid?

Will Hutton, economist, columnist and author of new book This Time No Mistakes: How to Remake Britain joins Ellen Halliday on the podcast.