For the latest issue of Prospect, we asked Sam Fankhauser, professor of climate change economics at the University of Oxford, and Kate Raworth, author of Doughnut Economics, how to build an economy that supports rather than damages nature and the climate.This episode of the Prospect Podcast—hosted by deputy editor Ellen Halliday—is an audio extract from their conversation.

Music Credit: "JUMBO" from the album "MUSIC FOR THE LEFT-HANDED" by Mick Bass & Tot Taylor