Prospect Podcast

David Aaronovitch: The future of Conservatism

By Prospect Team
June 15, 2023
article header image

For Prospect’s brand new cover story—out today—journalist and author David Aaronovitch reports back from the National Conservatism Conference to Prospect editor Alan Rusbridger. They discuss how the conference exposes a dark undercurrent to the modern right, and ask an important question: are these so-called patriots the future—or an embarrassing sideshow?

If you enjoyed this podcast, listen to our Prospect Lives podcast here: https://podfollow.com/prospect-lives/view

Music Credit: "JUMBO" from the album "MUSIC FOR THE LEFT-HANDED" by Mick Bass & Tot Taylor

