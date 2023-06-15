David Aaronovitch: The future of Conservatism

For Prospect’s brand new cover story—out today—journalist and author David Aaronovitch reports back from the National Conservatism Conference to Prospect editor Alan Rusbridger. They discuss how the conference exposes a dark undercurrent to the modern right, and ask an important question: are these so-called patriots the future—or an embarrassing sideshow?

