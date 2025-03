Alan and Lionel respond to more listeners’ questions on this week’s Q&A.

The editors are asked if an abundance of low-quality media has affected public trust in journalism. They discuss the concept of “flooding the zone”, and how newsrooms can start reclaiming the narrative.

Plus, do journalists play a role in promoting fraudulent influencers?

If you have a question for Alan and Lionel send them to mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk