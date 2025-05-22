Media Confidential

Trump v the New York Times

Why are US media organisations bending to Trump? And are corporate-owned publications equipped to resist the government?

May 22, 2025
Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

This week on Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel are joined by Joseph Kahn, executive editor of the New York Times.

Alan, Lionel and Joe discuss editing in the time of Trump, why US media organisations are bending to the president, and whether publications owned by corporations are really equipped to resist the government.

Plus, the hosts talk about Gary Lineker’s departure from the BBC—and a new book that explores what journalists knew about former president Joe Biden’s deteriorating health but withheld from the public, for fear of losing access to the White House.

