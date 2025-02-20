Media Confidential

Can you ‘bomb-proof’ the BBC?

If a Trump tribute act wanted to take over British institutions, what would their first steps be—and how could we guard against them? Alan and Lionel are joined by an expert panel of guests to discuss

February 20, 2025
If someone wanted to take over British institutions like Trump’s government has done in the USA, what would their first steps be—and how could we guard against them?

Joining Alan and Lionel at Prospect HQ is a panel of expert guests: Jean Seaton is Professor of Media History and the Official Historian of the BBC, Peter York and Patrick Barwise are co-authors of the book The War against the BBC: How an Unprecedented Combination of Hostile Forces Is Destroying Britain's Greatest Cultural Institution... And Why You Should Care.

Alan and Lionel discuss Boris Johnson’s latest column and how the New York Times got hold of thousands of pages of court documents relating to the Murdoch dynasty’s bitter court fight over custody of the media empire

To read Alan’s column “A British Trump tribute act could snatch power in the UK”, click here.

