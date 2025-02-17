Q&A: How to survive a war zone

Which actor would you want to be played by? Though that question isn’t hypothetical for Alan (shoutout Toby Jones), Lionel shares his own thoughts in this week’s Media Confidential Q&A.

And with the recent arrival of digital newspaper The Londoner, what impact has it had on the capital’s local media landscape? The editors give their verdict on Joshi Hermann’s latest endeavour.

Alan and Lionel are asked what measures they have put in place to protect journalists in dangerous situations, including war zones. Plus, in an age of digital surveillance, how can reporters keep themselves safe?