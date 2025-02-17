Media Confidential

Q&A: How to survive a war zone

Which actor would you want to be played by? What's the hottest new paper shaping London’s local news scene? And how do reporters manage dangerous situations? Alan and Lionel tackle listeners’ questions in this week’s Q&A

February 17, 2025
article header image

Which actor would you want to be played by? Though that question isn’t hypothetical for Alan (shoutout Toby Jones), Lionel shares his own thoughts in this week’s Media Confidential Q&A.

And with the recent arrival of digital newspaper The Londoner, what impact has it had on the capital’s local media landscape? The editors give their verdict on Joshi Hermann’s latest endeavour.

Alan and Lionel are asked what measures they have put in place to protect journalists in dangerous situations, including war zones. Plus, in an age of digital surveillance, how can reporters keep themselves safe?

