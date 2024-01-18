Trump v Biden, Round Two: how to cover the US election

Is Donald Trump now unstoppable in his quest to secure the Republican presidential nomination, after kicking off caucus season with a decisive win in Iowa?

As Trump shapes up for another shot at the White House, Alan and Lionel ask how US media can pitch their coverage and analysis to ensure scrutiny of such an unreliable and divisive figure, without ignoring the election issues that matter to his supporters.

They’re joined by Alex Burns, who is now head of news at POLITICO and covered the 2020 election for the New York Times, to analyse how news organisations will and should cover the Trump campaign and question the record of President Joe Biden.

Plus, what is former chancellor George Osborne’s involvement with one of the key bidders for the Daily Telegraph, and what is going on at Reach plc as Alison Phillips departs as editor of the Daily Mirror?

Subscribe today to enjoy one-month’s free trial to Prospect’s digital content and get full access to rigorously fact-checked, truly independent analysis. No commitment—you can cancel at any time.

Click here to unlock your free digital trial today.

We’d love your feedback! Tell us more here.

A transcript of this episode will follow shortly.