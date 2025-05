Alan and Lionel are joined by Lea Korsgaard, co-founder and editor-in-chief at Zetland, the Danish media organisation revolutionising the way people engage with the news.

She discusses what makes the media platform, which Alan describes as “a beacon of optimism”, so unique—and shares the secret to its success.

Plus, Alan and Lionel cast their editorial eyes over the first edition of the Observer, now under new ownership, and give their professional opinions.