Q&A: When Lionel met Obama and Alan met the queen

What explains the exponential rise of Joe Rogan? Plus, the editors share stories about their encounters with famous people. Can you guess what question Alan asked the queen?

January 13, 2025
Alan and Lionel kick off the 2025 with a brand-new Q&A episode.

While primetime CNN attracts a mere 400,000 listeners, the Joe Rogan Experience reaches over 17 million subscribers on YouTube. What explains the exponential rise of Joe Rogan’s podcast?

In a world dominated by social media platforms, where fact and fiction are blurred, the editors make the case for traditional, fact-based journalism.

Plus, Alan and Lionel have brushed shoulders with many household names, but who has made them starstruck? The editors share their stories: what question did Alan ask the queen?

