2025: Buckle up! It’s going to be quite a year

Alan and Lionel are joined by Janine Gibson, editor of the Weekend FT, to look ahead to what promises to be a “yuge” year for journalists.

As Trump enters his second term in the White House, should we expect authoritarian clamp-downs on the press? And as Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg promises free-speech and the end of fact-checking at Facebook, will opinion trump truth?

The editors also discuss new media stars, from Joe Rogan to gamer “ConnorEatsPants”, who has interviewed everyone from Joe Exotic to Sesame Street’s Elmo…and even the mysterious Adrian Dittmann, rumoured to be Elon Musk’s alter-ego.

Plus, will Prince Harry have his day in court to take on Murdoch over phone hacking? One of our editors receives some tantalising hints that he may not go through with it after all…

To listen to Nick Davies about his shocking new findings on the phone hacking scandal, click here.

