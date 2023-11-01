Podcasts

The Israel-Gaza war: How Middle Eastern states respond

By Prospect Team
November 01, 2023
© Ahmed Zakot/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire
© Ahmed Zakot/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

Jordan-based writer Khaled Mansour—who spent thirteen years working for the United Nations—joins the podcast to discuss the geopolitical implications of the Israel-Gaza war. He discusses how states in the Middle East have responded to the conflict and what it would take to bring peace to the region.

Prospect brings rigorously fact-checked analysis, ideas and perspectives to the big topics the world is grappling with. Special offer: buy a digital subscription for only £3 for three months access (then £49 annually). Click here to subscribe.

Click here to listen to our Prospect Lives podcast.

Prospect Editorial Team

Podcasts
Related articles
related article image
Is there a media bias against Israel?
related article image
Is Britain run by an out of touch elite?
related article image
Disinformation on X, and the power of the Telegraph’s Barclay brothers
Popular in Podcasts
related article image
Danny Dorling and Deborah Hargreaves: Have we reached peak inequality?
related article image
Pat Cullen and Rachel Sylvester: Will the NHS survive the strikes?
related article image
Ann Pettifor and Nick Macpherson: Was austerity necessary?
Listen to our podcast
related article image
Is there a media bias against Israel?
related article image
Is Britain run by an out of touch elite?
related article image
Disinformation on X, and the power of the Telegraph’s Barclay brothers
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines