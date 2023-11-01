The Israel-Gaza war: How Middle Eastern states respond

Jordan-based writer Khaled Mansour—who spent thirteen years working for the United Nations—joins the podcast to discuss the geopolitical implications of the Israel-Gaza war. He discusses how states in the Middle East have responded to the conflict and what it would take to bring peace to the region.

Prospect brings rigorously fact-checked analysis, ideas and perspectives to the big topics the world is grappling with. Special offer: buy a digital subscription for only £3 for three months access (then £49 annually). Click here to subscribe.

Click here to listen to our Prospect Lives podcast.