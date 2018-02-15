63 per cent of Jews voted blue in 2017; 85 per cent of Muslims voted redby Tom Clark / April 18, 2018 / Leave a comment
Published in May 2018 issue of Prospect Magazine
The old quip ran that the Church of England was “the Conservative Party at prayer.” With 58 per cent of Anglicans voting blue in 2017, Theresa May, the daughter of a C of E chaplain, had them as tightly locked down as ever. Her problem is that there are many fewer Anglicans these days. Non-conformists, by contrast, used to be a major bloc in radical politics, but last year the UK’s remaining Methodists plumped for May over Corbyn, 47 to 35 per cent. Catholics, meanwhile, retain their historic preference for Labour, but only just—by 42 to 40 per cent.