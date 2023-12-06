Cartoons
From the January/February 2024 issue

Stephen Collins: The rest is extinction

By Stephen Collins
December 6, 2023

article body image

Stephen Collins is an illustrator and cartoonist. He is the author of "The Gigantic Beard that was Evil" (Jonathan Cape)
Cartoons
Popular in Cartoons
related article image
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: Cabinet meeting
related article image
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: Autumnal activities
related article image
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: After the culture wars
Related articles
related article image
Steve Bell’s Christmas carol
related article image
Is the Pope a nepo baby?
related article image
Mariana Mazzucato: ‘The biggest problem we have today is inertia’
Listen to our podcast
related article image
Legendary photographer Sir Don McCullin ‘damaged’ by his work in war zones
related article image
Simon Sharpe: What climate diplomacy gets wrong
related article image
James O’Brien on the media figures who “broke Britain”
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines