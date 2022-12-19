Statistics

Statistics-image
Politics
December 19, 2022
The government's data protection plans risk prioritising growth over human rights—but it's not too late to change course
The Data Protection and Digital Information Bill has been pushed back to consultation. Any new version must not weaken our vital data rights
Sasjkia Otto
Statistics-image
Politics
December 06, 2021
Human oversight is crucial for automated decision-making. So why is it being reduced?
Tatiana Kazim
Statistics-image
Politics
October 31, 2021
In data: our damaging inequality illusions
Tom Clark
Statistics-image
Society
October 06, 2021
The measure of all things: Britain's census
David McAllister
From the magazine
Statistics topic image
Society
October 03, 2021
For pete’s sake: the slow decline of British swearing
David McAllister
From the magazine
Society
Statistics-image
For pete’s sake: the slow decline of British swearing
David McAllister
From the magazine
Statistics topic image
Politics
August 29, 2021
In data: the changing face of trade unionism
David McAllister
Politics
Statistics-image
In data: the changing face of trade unionism
David McAllister
Statistics topic image
Politics
July 12, 2021
In data: England's divides
John Denham, Lawrence McKay
Politics
Statistics-image
In data: England's divides
John Denham, Lawrence McKay
Statistics topic image
Technology
June 12, 2021
The NHS wants to transform how it shares our data—but without more safeguards it could fail patients
Carsten Jung, Parth Patel
Technology
Statistics-image
The NHS wants to transform how it shares our data—but without more safeguards it could fail patients
Carsten Jung, Parth Patel
Statistics topic image
Society
June 06, 2021
In data: capital flight
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Society
Statistics-image
In data: capital flight
Tom Clark
From the magazine
1 2 3 4 ... 28 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 140
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines