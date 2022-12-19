Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Data
Politics
December 19, 2022
The government's data protection plans risk prioritising growth over human rights—but it's not too late to change course
The Data Protection and Digital Information Bill has been pushed back to consultation. Any new version must not weaken our vital data rights
Sasjkia Otto
Politics
December 06, 2021
Human oversight is crucial for automated decision-making. So why is it being reduced?
Tatiana Kazim
Politics
October 31, 2021
In data: our damaging inequality illusions
Tom Clark
Society
October 03, 2021
For pete’s sake: the slow decline of British swearing
David McAllister
From the magazine
Politics
August 29, 2021
In data: the changing face of trade unionism
David McAllister
Politics
In data: the changing face of trade unionism
David McAllister
Politics
July 12, 2021
In data: England's divides
John Denham,
Lawrence McKay
Politics
In data: England's divides
John Denham,
Lawrence McKay
Technology
June 12, 2021
The NHS wants to transform how it shares our data—but without more safeguards it could fail patients
Carsten Jung,
Parth Patel
Technology
The NHS wants to transform how it shares our data—but without more safeguards it could fail patients
Carsten Jung,
Parth Patel
Society
June 06, 2021
In data: capital flight
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Society
In data: capital flight
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Politics
June 02, 2021
Britain’s housing in numbers
David McAllister
Politics
Britain’s housing in numbers
David McAllister
1
2
3
4
...
10
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 48
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines