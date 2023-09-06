Culture
From the October 2023

Let’s talk langwidge: the irreverent brilliance of Daljit Nagra’s ‘indiom’

This kind of talkie poem is indebted to TS Eliot…. or is it?
By Philippa Conlon
September 6, 2023
REVIEWED HERE
indiom
Daljit Nagra (RRP: £14.99)
Buy on Bookshop.org
Buy on Bookshop.org

There comes a moment in all complex, “talkie” poems when the writer must acknowledge that unavoidable predecessor of poetic difficulty, Mr TS Eliot. When the moment arrives in Daljit Nagra’s indiom, it is glancingly brief but nonetheless revealing: someone references an “Englisch Langwidge” poet “from Ind”, and a parenthetical aside informs us this reference “was made / by that great pretender / Mr Pound, of Mr Eliot’s Wasteland.”

It seems a dutiful though rather desultory tracing of literary genealogy. But this is typical of indiom. Taking the form of a series of freewheeling debates, it is a transgressive testing of tradition that treats its poetic ancestry with deft indifference (take, for example, that subtle misspelling of Eliot’s modernist masterpiece). Here is a mock epic revelling in its own irreverence. 

“Langwidge”, then, is what’s up for debate and it is, quite literally, designed by committee. At the outset of indiom, a group of Indic-heritage poets gather to discuss and dissect poetry. Cantos open with statements that form something of a poetic manifesto (for example, one reads: “On the importance of keeping language alive, & how poets of colour should be read”), but this suggests a seriousness that is not truly part of indiom’s outlook. 

The discussions between the poets quickly dissolve into rival claims for poetic expression; laid out almost as dialogue, there is something democratic about this debate encompassing so many voices. 

magazine block image
This article is from the October 2023 issue
Click here to explore more from this issue

In one instance, a character, sobbing, asks: “What of the British poets, with the skin of India - / on what terms are they seen as a voice by Britannia.” There is no answer given; the open-endedness of the question guaranteed as the debate lurches on. But if Nagra’s work is anything to go by, we can figure out an answer for ourselves: it is with wit and winning pathos.

Poetry Books Culture
Popular in Culture
related article image
Graphic novel of the month: ‘A Guest in the House’
related article image
Death of an altarpiece
related article image
Hands off our minds
Listen to our podcast
related article image
Danny Dorling and Deborah Hargreaves: Have we reached peak inequality?
related article image
Pat Cullen and Rachel Sylvester: Will the NHS survive the strikes?
related article image
Ann Pettifor and Nick Macpherson: Was austerity necessary?
Related articles
related article image
Norma Percy: witness to history
related article image
The DJ promoting women at Notting Hill Carnival
related article image
Michael Rakowitz: ‘The imagination is a really generous space’
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines