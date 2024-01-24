Log in
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
January 24, 2024
Poet Joelle Taylor: ‘Collectivity is the antidote to cultural fascism’
Taylor on her exhibition of art made by prisoners—and why the creative industries are becoming even more exclusionary
Sarah Collins
Culture
September 06, 2023
Motion and emotion: the inner life of a public figure
Ruth Padel
Culture
September 06, 2023
Let’s talk langwidge: the irreverent brilliance of Daljit Nagra’s ‘indiom’
Philippa Conlon
Culture
July 25, 2023
It should have been Stevie Smith: the terrible artistic decisions made by administrators
Jeremy Noel-Tod
May 15, 2023
Poetry in Prospect: Kei Miller’s ‘Quashie’s Verse’
Ruth Padel
February 09, 2023
Poetry in Prospect: Selima Hill’s ‘The Gold Hotel’
Ruth Padel
November 03, 2022
Rowan Williams: Changing my mind about same-sex partnerships affected what I did—and didn’t do—as archbishop of Canterbury
Rowan Williams
October 06, 2022
How The Waste Land became the most quotable book of the last 100 years
Jeremy Noel-Tod
July 21, 2022
Ian McMillan: ‘The memories are there. But they’re elaborated on a bit’
Emily Lawford
