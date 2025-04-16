Prospect Podcast

Slavoj Žižek: ‘Elon Musk lives like a communist’

The iconic philosopher discusses fatherhood, Netflix’s Adolescence and his relationship with his fourth wife

By Prospect Team
April 16, 2025
Image: Jeff Gilbert / Alamy
Image: Jeff Gilbert / Alamy

This week on the Prospect Podcast, philosopher and public intellectual Slavoj Žižek joins Ellen and Alona.

Slavoj discusses fatherhood and Netflix’s Adolescence, as awareness grows around young male radicalisation via the “manosphere”. He also talks about feminism and his criticisms of #MeToo.

Plus, with the release of his latest book, in which he argues that the left has hit its “zero point”, is there any hope for its recovery? He draws a through line from the left-wingers of 1968 to the politics and personality of Elon Musk—and gives his analysis on Starmer’s Labour as a "moderate, centre-right party" wrestling with the populist right.

Slavoj suggests: does the left need a Trump figure?

Slavoj’s latest book, Zero Point, is out now (Bloomsbury, £9.99 paperback)

