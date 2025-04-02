David Olusoga: History is under attack from Trump

Historian and broadcaster David Olusoga joins Ellen and Alona to discuss political attacks on American history, the challenges facing academia in the UK—and how future generations will view England’s colonial history.

Our newsfeeds are dominated by towering figures like Trump and Elon Musk—but does the “great man” theory still hold? Is history really made by millions of ordinary people? How will historians look back at this moment?

And with UK universities under pressure, he discusses why the humanities are still vital.

Plus, Ellen and Alona discuss whether the clocks going forward is a “banger” or a “dud”.

‘A Journey through Time’ with David Olusoga and Sarah Churchwell can be streamed here.