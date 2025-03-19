Prospect Podcast

Big oil and the real story of Kyoto

Isabel Hilton sits down with the playwrights of Kyoto and former UK negotiator Peter Unwin, who shares his story of the heroes and villains behind a pivotal moment for climate diplomacy

March 19, 2025
Stephen Kunken on stage as real-life oil lobbyist Don Pearlman. Image: Manuel Harlan
Stephen Kunken on stage as real-life oil lobbyist Don Pearlman. Image: Manuel Harlan

This week, the Prospect podcast meets Kyoto, the new West End play dramatising the high-stakes negotiations behind the 1997 Kyoto Protocol. Written by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson, the play brings to life the power struggles, disruptors, and unexpected alliances that shaped the first major international climate treaty.

Prospect’s Isabel Hilton sits down with the playwrights and former UK negotiator Peter Unwin to discuss the real-life drama behind the diplomacy, whether multilateralism still works, and what Kyoto’s legacy means for today’s climate crisis.

Plus, Ellen and Alona mull over whether musicals are a “banger” or a “dud”.

Kyoto is playing at London’s Soho Place Theatre until 3rd May 2025.

To read Isabel’s writing on geopolitics and climate, click here.

