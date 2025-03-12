Prospect Podcast

Donald Trump and the new world order

By Prospect Team
March 12, 2025
Has the United States switched sides, acting in Russia’s interests and abandoning its European allies? Or is the transatlantic alliance still intact—albeit under strain?

Prospect’s contributing editor Isabel Hilton joins this week’s podcast to untangle increasingly urgent questions of European defence and security. From Trump cutting intelligence-sharing with Ukraine, to Russian espionage in the UK, Isabel explores the vulnerabilities Europe faces and what might come next.

Can European nations defend themselves without US support? Is a “coalition of the willing” or a European army a realistic solution? And what opportunities does America's erratic politics create for China?

Plus, Ellen and Alona weigh in on International Women’s Day: “banger” or “dud”?

