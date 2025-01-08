Ukraine: what lies ahead?

What's going on in Ukraine and what does 2025 hold for its people?

Journalist Jen Stout has reported on the war in Ukraine for Prospect, the Sunday Post and others—and her prize-winning book Night Train to Odesa was published last year. Now, for our first episode of the year, she joins deputy editor Ellen Halliday to talk about the situation.

What will the year ahead look like in Ukraine? What challenges does Kyiv face? And what will its relationship with Trump’s America look like? She also reflects on the role of Derzhprom, a constructivist building in Kharkiv, in the psyche of the city.

Plus, producer Imaan joins Ellen to weigh in on new year’s resolutions: banger or dud?

