Prospect Podcast

Sayeeda Warsi on the Tories and why ‘Muslims don’t matter’

By Prospect Team
October 09, 2024
Image: Keith Morris / Hay Ffotos / Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Keith Morris / Hay Ffotos / Alamy Stock Photo

Baroness Warsi, former Conservative cabinet minister and lawyer, joins Ellen and Alona to talk about her new book Muslims Don’t Matter, about “the silencing, stereotyping and stigmatising of Muslims by the British press and political parties.”

Politicians, media outlets, think tanks and even the entertainment industry have poisoned public discourse about Muslims, culminating in this summer’s riots. She describes how Islamophobia, which she calls “Britain's bigotry blind spot”, not only passes the “dinner table test”, but has been enacted into policy.

In a moving conversation about her journey in the public eye, she talks about her lifelong effort to challenge racism and why she’s finally resigned the whip.

Muslims Don’t Matter is out now: https://www.littlebrown.co.uk/titles/sayeeda-warsi/muslims-dont-matter/9780349136486/

Her podcast with David Baddiel ‘A Muslim and a Jew go there’ is available to stream: https://shows.acast.com/a-muslim-a-jew-go-there

related article image
Emily Lawford: Incels offline
related article image
Jon Sopel on meeting Donald Trump—and the BBC’s “mess”
related article image
Oliver Burkeman: The power of negative thinking
related article image
Nathan Thrall: Palestinian life under occupation
related article image
Serhii Plokhy: When the Russians occupied Chernobyl

Prospect Editorial Team

About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines