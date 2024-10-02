Emily Lawford: Incels offline

This week, Prospect’s commissioning editor Emily Lawford joins Ellen and Alona to discuss a dark side of the internet: the “manosphere”.

Emily spent months reporting “The incel trap” for this month’s issue of the magazine, meeting with self-proclaimed misogynists in real life. On the podcast, Emily shares what she learned about why young men are radicalised—including the role of mental health—and how online hatred is connected to violence against women in the real world.

Plus, silent discos and maternity pay gaffes—is the Tory party conference a “banger” or a “dud”?

To read “The incel trap”, click here.