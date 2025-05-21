Starmer’s immigration gamble

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by journalist Nicola Kelly, whose new book Anywhere But Here investigates the UK’s broken asylum system. Nicola used to work for the Home Office as a press officer on the immigration desk. But why did she leave?

On the podcast, she unpacks Labour’s controversial new immigration white paper and why the party is embracing tough rhetoric. She exposes the relationship between the Home Office and client journalists, and shares some shocking findings from her reporting.

Will third-country “return hubs”—similar to the Conservatives’ Rwanda scheme—actually happen under Starmer? And what would that mean for the people affected?

Plus, Ellen and Alona discuss whether AI-generated writing is a “banger” or a “dud”.

Nicola’s book Anywhere But Here: How Britain’s Broken Asylum System Fails Us All is out now. She also writes on Substack here.