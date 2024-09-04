Serhii Plohky: When the Russians occupied Chernobyl

In February 2022, invading Russian forces on their way to Kyiv also occupied the site of Europe’s biggest nuclear disaster—Chernobyl. The response of the Ukrainians running the site, and of the International Atomic Energy Agency, would prove decisive. But who would be honoured as a hero, and who would be branded a traitor?

In this episode of the Prospect Podcast, deputy editor Ellen Halliday is joined by Baillie Gifford award-winning author and historian Serhii Plokhy to discuss his new book Chernobyl Roulette, which tells the gripping story of the occupation of the former nuclear site by Russian forces following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Plokhy recounts the experiences of Ukrainian workers who were forced to manage the plant under dangerous conditions, revealing the complicated power dynamics between them and the invading Russian forces, as well as the implications of this event for global nuclear safety. The conversation delves into how this occupation fits into the larger context of the war in Ukraine and what it reveals about the geopolitical significance of nuclear sites. Plus, Alona and Ellen debate whether—in the words of the Grid—the reunion of the legendary rock band Oasis is a “banger” or “dud.”