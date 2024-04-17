Prospect Podcast

Broke Birmingham and the council crisis

By Prospect Team
April 17, 2024
Image credit: Michael Kemp/Alamy Stock Photo
Image credit: Michael Kemp/Alamy Stock Photo

Last year three councils in England went bust, and the BBC political research unit has reported that one in five councils have warned of effective bankruptcy in five years, unless there is reform. Contributing editor Tom Clark joins Ellen Halliday to unpick the deficit in local government funding, and to the chart the sorry course of Birmingham, a city that was once the cradle of municipal governance, which is now run by a bankrupt council that is forced to make unprecedented cuts.

Read Tom’s piece here

related article image
How Russia is wreaking environmental destruction in Ukraine
related article image
The Americans defending democracy from Trump
related article image
The gospel according to GB News
related article image
Should we give homeless people cash?
related article image
Which generation has it harder? With Sheila Hancock and Alice Garnett

Prospect Editorial Team

About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines