How China is preparing for battle in Taiwan

January 03, 2024
Image: Eyepress News/Shutterstock

As Taiwan prepares to hold key elections on 13th January, China is escalating its campaign to influence the vote’s outcome. What will 2024 look like for Taiwan? And could the CCP’s “grey zone” tactics, which currently fall short of war, and include military drills and cyber operations, escalate into outright conflict? Elizabeth Green, a researcher on China, Taiwan and cross-strait relations joins Prospect contributing editor Isabel Hilton to discuss. Elizabeth has used a pseudonym to protect her identity.

