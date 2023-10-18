Prospect Podcast

Biodiversity on the brink?

By Prospect Team
October 18, 2023


Investigative journalist Nicola Cutcher explains why nature is, surprisingly, struggling inside many of the UK’s national parks. So, can the Bannau Brycheiniog national park in Wales, formerly known as the Brecon Beacons, revive it, and bring wildlife back from the brink?

