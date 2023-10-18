Biodiversity on the brink?

Investigative journalist Nicola Cutcher explains why nature is, surprisingly, struggling inside many of the UK’s national parks. So, can the Bannau Brycheiniog national park in Wales, formerly known as the Brecon Beacons, revive it, and bring wildlife back from the brink?

