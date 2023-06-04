Prospect Podcast

Sarah Churchwell: Which books are shaping our world?

By Prospect Team
June 04, 2023
Image: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

The academic and cultural commentator Sarah Churchwell wrote a book on how Gone with the Wind—novel and film—has afflicted US politics. In a live recording of the Prospect Podcast, she talks to Prospect’s books and culture editor, Peter Hoskin, about the books, movies, albums and other cultural items before and since Gone with the Wind that have also changed the wider culture around them—in both good ways and bad. What works will come to define our times?

If you enjoyed this podcast, listen to our Prospect Lives podcast here: https://podfollow.com/prospect-lives/view

Music Credit: "JUMBO" from the album "MUSIC FOR THE LEFT-HANDED" by Mick Bass & Tot Taylor

related article image
The Prince vs The Press: How Harry is taking on the phone hackers
related article image
Crude justice: The Nigerians taking Shell to court
related article image
Nina Menkes: How Hollywood taught us to objectify women
related article image
Alastair Campbell: Can we fix our politics?
related article image
Bad News: How Murdoch and Fox are wrecking US democracy

Prospect Editorial Team
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines