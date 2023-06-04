Sarah Churchwell: Which books are shaping our world?

The academic and cultural commentator Sarah Churchwell wrote a book on how Gone with the Wind—novel and film—has afflicted US politics. In a live recording of the Prospect Podcast, she talks to Prospect’s books and culture editor, Peter Hoskin, about the books, movies, albums and other cultural items before and since Gone with the Wind that have also changed the wider culture around them—in both good ways and bad. What works will come to define our times?

Music Credit: "JUMBO" from the album "MUSIC FOR THE LEFT-HANDED" by Mick Bass & Tot Taylor