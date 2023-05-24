Prospect Podcast

The Prince vs The Press: How Harry is taking on the phone hackers

By Prospect Team
May 24, 2023
Image: Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo

For years, Britain’s most powerful newspapers spied on anyone they thought might lead them to a juicy story. No victim was ever so angry and so fabulously wealthy that they could afford to risk everything in fighting back. Until now. Freelance writer Tom Lamont joins Alan Rusbridger to tell the inside story of the bitter battle between Prince Harry and the newspapers that hounded him, and how the phone hackers of the past have switched sides to help him. 

