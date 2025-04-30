Prospect Podcast

Trump’s 100 days, with Ruth Ben-Ghiat

As Donald Trump marks his 100th day in office, Ellen and Alona are joined by scholar of authoritarianism Ruth Ben-Ghiat

By Prospect Team
April 30, 2025
Image: Barry Fowler / Alamy

Has the United States become an autocracy? 

As Donald Trump marks his 100th day in office, Ellen and Alona are joined by Ruth Ben-Ghiat, scholar of authoritarianism and author of Strongmen: from Mussolini to the present (2020). She also writes a Substack called “Lucid” focusing on autocracy. 

Ruth analyses the Trump administration’s rapid shift towards authoritarianism. She talks about Trump’s personality cult, how strongmen portray machismo and the potential for a female strongman figure. 

She also discusses how autocrats use corruption, violence and propaganda to stay in power, and how ICE roundups echo the past, resembling a “secret police force”. Ruth answers: can the Democrats can learn anything from Trump? What’s the best way to challenge an illiberal president? And how does this end?

Plus, Ellen and Alona discuss their bookshelves for this week's “banger or dud”.

Prospect Editorial Team

