Does Reform have a plan for power?

Could a populist right-wing party take power in the UK? And if one did, what would it do?

This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by Prospect’s contributing editor Philip Collins who analyses Reform UK’s strategy for the local elections taking place in parts of England next week. With Labour, the Tories and Reform neck-and-neck in the polls, will these be the most consequential local elections in decades? What will the biggest story be?

As a former No. 10 speechwriter, Phil also analyses the current cabinet’s different communication styles and whether there is anything Labour can learn from Reform—or do they need to set themselves apart?

Phil discusses the right-wing alliances on the horizon and shares a sneak peek into his reporting for the next issue of Prospect into the populist right’s plans.

Plus, after the long weekend, Ellen and Alona discuss a four-day working week: ‘banger’ or ‘dud’?