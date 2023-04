After the 2020 election, Fox News gave airtime to an outright fiction: that Biden had stolen the presidency. As the company is sued over what it broadcast, legal documents reveal how far the Murdochs will go to keep America’s biggest channel on top. Journalist Matthew d'Ancona, who is a former editor of the Spectator, and Sarah Ellison, staff writer at the Washington Post join Alan Rusbridger to discuss Prospect's cover story.