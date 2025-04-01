Media Confidential

Q&A: Signal and the Atlantic defence leak

What would you do if you got added to a messaging group that was discussing top-level classified information? Alan and Lionel discuss 

April 01, 2025
What would you do if you got added to a messaging group that was discussing top-level classified information?

This week, Alan and Lionel are asked about the Atlantic’s stunning report that some of the highest level figures in American defence discussed war plans in a Signal group containing its editor, Jeff Goldberg.

How have new communication technologies changed journalism—and the search for a scoop?

Alan and Lionel answer more listeners' questions on the smash Netflix series Adolescence, social media and how Michael Gove’s tenure as Spectator editor is progressing.

If you have a question for Alan and Lionel send them to mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk

Michael Wolff: Cancelled by Trump attacks
Q&A: How to deal with a conspiracy theory
John Sawers: ‘The deep state is what keeps us stable’
Armando Iannucci: “X is an industrial piss factory”
The Murdoch monarchy: Who will take the crown?
