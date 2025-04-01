Q&A: Signal and the Atlantic defence leak

What would you do if you got added to a messaging group that was discussing top-level classified information?

This week, Alan and Lionel are asked about the Atlantic’s stunning report that some of the highest level figures in American defence discussed war plans in a Signal group containing its editor, Jeff Goldberg.

How have new communication technologies changed journalism—and the search for a scoop?

Alan and Lionel answer more listeners' questions on the smash Netflix series Adolescence, social media and how Michael Gove’s tenure as Spectator editor is progressing.

