Q&A: Signal and the Atlantic defence leak

What would you do if you got added to a messaging group that was discussing top-level classified information?
This week, Alan and Lionel are asked about the Atlantic’s stunning report that some of the highest level figures in American defence discussed war plans in a Signal group containing its editor, Jeff Goldberg.
How have new communication technologies changed journalism—and the search for a scoop?
Alan and Lionel answer more listeners' questions on the smash Netflix series Adolescence, social media and how Michael Gove’s tenure as Spectator editor is progressing.
If you have a question for Alan and Lionel send them to mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk