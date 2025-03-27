Michael Wolff: Cancelled by Trump attacks

The latest instalment of Michael Wolff’s book series on Trump “All or Nothing” was published just after Trump re-entered the White House in January.The trio discuss the future of media under Donald Trump, how he has taken control of news cycles and what happens when corporate interests infringe on the business of journalism.

Wolff suggests that the media caved in to government pressure about his book. “A lot of television was set up, as happens in the pre-publication of a book, [and] as soon as the White House started to attack me all of my appearances were canceled”.

“The executives who we confronted on this were pretty straightforward, they said, ‘look we are in a new climate’ and then they would blame the higher ups, the corporate overlords and super structure who has weighed in on this.”