Media Confidential

Norm Pearlstine: “Media is Trump’s cocaine”

Media executive Norman Pearlstine says that, in Trumpland, it’s all about ratings and revenge

February 06, 2025
article header image

Alan and Lionel are joined by American editor and media executive Norman Pearlstine. They reflect on Trump’s second term so far, and how news outlets have reported on some of his astonishing executive orders.

Norm argues that while billionaire media moguls were once lauded as saviours, they have proved to be “poor stewards”, more concerned about their own interests rather than the freedom of the press.

Will this Trump era will be “normalised” by a press fearful of being hit with lawsuits or punished by the president? How should journalists deal with a leader who calls the media an “enemy of the people” while avidly consuming their coverage?

To watch this discussion on how to report the truth in tumultuous times, head to our YouTube channel, where Media Confidential is published every Friday. 

related article image
Q&A: Reporting as an act of resistance
related article image
Are UK journalists under state surveillance?
related article image
Saad Mohseni: the tycoon and the Taliban
related article image
Prince Harry wins, Telegraph in limbo: what next?
related article image
Armando Iannucci: “X is an industrial piss factory”
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines