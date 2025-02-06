Norm Pearlstine: “Media is Trump’s cocaine”

Alan and Lionel are joined by American editor and media executive Norman Pearlstine. They reflect on Trump’s second term so far, and how news outlets have reported on some of his astonishing executive orders.

Norm argues that while billionaire media moguls were once lauded as saviours, they have proved to be “poor stewards”, more concerned about their own interests rather than the freedom of the press.

Will this Trump era will be “normalised” by a press fearful of being hit with lawsuits or punished by the president? How should journalists deal with a leader who calls the media an “enemy of the people” while avidly consuming their coverage?

To watch this discussion on how to report the truth in tumultuous times, head to our YouTube channel, where Media Confidential is published every Friday.