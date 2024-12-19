AI: Powering newsrooms of the future?

Can traditional journalism survive when ChatGPT is able to produce copy in a matter of seconds?

In Media Confidential’s third episode in a series exploring the world of artificial intelligence, Alan and Lionel are joined by Felix Simon, an AI expert and research fellow at the Reuters Institute of Journalism.

He shares how the technology could transform the way newsrooms operate, and why this might actually be a good thing.

Meanwhile, despite ongoing deals between AI companies, publishers and news organisations, data scraping and the future of copyright ownership remains a grey area. Why does it matter?

To watch this video, head to our YouTube channel, where Media Confidential is published every Thursday.

Not sure what to gift this Christmas? Why not make use of Prospect’s discounted subscription offer here.