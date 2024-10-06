Q&A: Should social media platforms be regulated?

Alan Rusbridger and Lionel Barber dig into the Media Confidential mailbox to answer listeners' questions about the media.

This week, they discuss political bias in UK newspapers, as well as the growing number of people who get their news from social media. Are these sources reliable? And should social media companies be liable for material posted on their platforms?

One listener wonders whether there is anything that the editors strongly disagree on, and asks a pressing question: Alan or Lionel—who would win in an arm wrestle?

