Media Confidential

Q&A: Should social media platforms be regulated?

With fake news flourishing on social media, the editors discuss whether the rules need to change.

October 06, 2024
article header image

Alan Rusbridger and Lionel Barber dig into the Media Confidential mailbox to answer listeners' questions about the media. 

This week, they discuss political bias in UK newspapers, as well as the growing number of people who get their news from social media. Are these sources reliable? And should social media companies be liable for material posted on their platforms?

One listener wonders whether there is anything that the editors strongly disagree on, and asks a pressing question: Alan or Lionel—who would win in an arm wrestle?

Cast your bets and send your questions to mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk, or via X @mediaconfpod

related article image
Justine Roberts: Mumsnet takes on Big Tech
related article image
Q&A: What went wrong at the Evening Standard?
related article image
Tim Snyder: Why a Trump victory is a threat to freedom
related article image
Q&A: How does an in-depth investigation begin?
related article image
Elon Musk: The man who destroyed Twitter
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines