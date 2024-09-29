Media Confidential

Q&A: What went wrong at the Evening Standard?

From the downfall of London's iconic daily to the perils of shorthand exams, Alan and Lionel answer listeners’ questions about the media

September 29, 2024
In this episode of Media Confidential Q&A, Alan Rusbridger and Lionel Barber dig into the mailbox to tackle listeners' questions about the media industry.

The topics on the table this week: what led to the downfall of the London Evening Standard? Will newspapers be able to afford their foreign correspondents in future? Are traditional journalistic skills still useful…and can you guess which presenter failed his shorthand exam? 

Plus, a confession from one of the editors, who may have been less than candid in a career-defining job interview...

