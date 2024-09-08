Q&A: Cummings v Campbell, who was toughest to deal with?

This episode is sponsored by Reviewed & Cleared.

In the first regular Q&A show—now every Sunday—Alan and Lionel they contemplate the rise of the Mail Online, assess the role played by the right-wing media in this summer’s riots, and much, much more. Plus, the big question: who was harder to deal with in government—Tony Blair’s chief press secretary Alastair Campbell or former chief adviser to Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings? Listen here to find out!

Send your questions and queries on the media to mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk or via X, @mediaconfpod