Are journalists being targeted in Gaza?

In this week’s episode, Alan and Lionel focus on the sobering death toll of reporters covering the war in Gaza, as highlighted by the annual report of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)

February 22, 2024
article header image

Does the word “PRESS” on a flak jacket keep a journalist safe or make them a target? Alan and Lionel hear from the CPJ’s chief executive Jodie Ginsberg and speak to AFP’s Global News Director Phil Chetwyn, who has a team reporting from inside Gaza and who highlights an incident when journalists were seemingly targeted by Israeli guns. Alan also gives insight on dealing with Julian Assange, the Wikileaks founder, whose latest high profile court proceedings began this week.

