Media Confidential

Ask the Editors: Ofcom, GB News and Biden on TikTok

February 15, 2024
article header image

What motivates the media world behind the clickbait? What drives broadcast, print and digital media producers and journalists? In this episode, Alan Rusbridger and Lionel Barber answer listeners’ questions on media bias in an election year, the impact of 24-hour news on mental health, and whether President Biden should be active on TikTok. Plus—do Lionel and Alan think Taylor Swift could swing the US election?

