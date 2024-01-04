Media Confidential

The media world in 2024

At the start of a year packed with decisive elections, Alan and Lionel discuss how the media, artificial intelligence and challenges such as misinformation could impact democratic outcomes

January 04, 2024
2024 is a crucial year for liberal democracies around the world, with over 50 nations voting in general elections and up to 4.2bn people casting their votes. In this episode, Alan Rusbridger and Lionel Barber discuss why media election coverage will be more important than ever, as key campaigns spill over from conventional, legacy formats such as print, television and radio and onto a wide range of social media platforms. Will fake news and misinformation become even more widespread, and could artificial intelligence have a decisive impact on outcomes?

Alan and Lionel also unpick the importance of a key AI lawsuit between the New York Times and OpenAI and Microsoft. And then there’s Twitter, or X. How will the social media platform perform with the challenges that it faces on a daily basis since Elon Musk took over the reins?

