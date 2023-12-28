Review of the Year with Beth Rigby

Sky News’s Political Editor Beth Rigby joins Alan and Lionel to reflect on 2023’s key events and to launch the inaugural Media Confidential “awards”, nominating people, stories and news organisations for recognition in these categories:

Most important story of the year

Most under-reported story of the year

Turkey of the year

Political scoop of the year

News organisation of the year

Journalist of the year

Villain of the yearHero/Heroine of the year

Subscribe today to enjoy one-month’s free trial to Prospect’s digital content and get full access to rigorously fact-checked, truly independent analysis. No commitment—you can cancel at any time.

Click here to unlock your free digital trial today.

We’d love your feedback! Tell us more here.

A transcript of this episode will follow shortly.

