Media Confidential

Review of the Year with Beth Rigby

By Prospect Team
December 28, 2023
article header image

Sky News’s Political Editor Beth Rigby joins Alan and Lionel to reflect on 2023’s key events and to launch the inaugural Media Confidential “awards”, nominating people, stories and news organisations for recognition in these categories:

  • Most important story of the year
  • Most under-reported story of the year
  • Turkey of the year
  • Political scoop of the year
  • News organisation of the year
  • Journalist of the year
  • Villain of the yearHero/Heroine of the year

 

Subscribe today to enjoy one-month’s free trial to Prospect’s digital content and get full access to rigorously fact-checked, truly independent analysis. No commitment—you can cancel at any time.

Click here to unlock your free digital trial today.  

We’d love your feedback! Tell us more here.

A transcript of this episode will follow shortly. 

related article image
Lynsey Addario: how I took the defining image from Ukraine
related article image
Reporting on Gaza: bravery, brutal facts and the need for context
related article image
The phone hacking scandal gets an extra dimension
related article image
Legendary photographer Sir Don McCullin ‘damaged’ by his work in war zones
related article image
James O’Brien on the media figures who “broke Britain”

Prospect Editorial Team

About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines