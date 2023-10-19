Media Confidential

Disinformation on X, and the power of the Telegraph’s Barclay brothers

Alan and Lionel speak to Joanna Geary about Twitter's transformation into X, and Jane Martinson about her new book

October 19, 2023
article header image

As the Israel-Gaza war boosts concerns about disinformation and misinformation on X, Alan and Lionel speak to Joanna Geary, who used to be Twitter’s Senior Director of Curation. What important checks and filters did Elon Musk strip away when he took over? Plus, author Jane Martinson discusses her new book about the Barclay brothers, two of the most significant UK media owners of recent decades, as the Barclay family seems keen to buy back the Telegraph Media Group.

