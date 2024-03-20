Podcasts

California’s billionaire city

By Prospect Staff
March 20, 2024
Image designed by SITELAB urban studio CMG
Image designed by SITELAB urban studio CMG

Rumours abound about the so-called “billionaire” city planned by a former banker and his backers in Solano County California. Is California Forever, as the project is known, a money-making scheme for those disillusioned with San Francisco’s rocketing prices and accumulating problems? Or is it just America’s answer to Milton Keynes? Author and broadcaster Deyan Sudjic joins the podcast to discuss the California Forever and what it illustrates about how capitalism grapples with the crisis in affordable housing.

 

Read Deyan's piece here.

Podcasts Prospect Podcast
