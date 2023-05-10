Culture
From the June 2023 issue

One catastrophe after another: our environmental history

Peter Frankopan’s ‘The Earth Transformed’ is an immense work of scholarship—though sometimes too immense to get your head around
By Nick Spencer
May 10, 2023
REVIEWED HERE
The Earth Transformed: An Untold History
Peter Frankopan (RRP: £30)
Buy on Bookshop.org
Buy on Bookshop.org

History, Winston Churchill is alleged to have said, is written by the victors. It’s also, less contentiously, written by the writers, the preserved word being the best vehicle we have for understanding the vanished past. But this is beginning to change. “New and exciting… archives,” Peter Frankopan writes in his history of humans and their environment, are being opened all the time; only now these archives are physical rather than textual. Arctic ice cores, fossilised pollen, Scandinavian tree rings, the chemical composition of shells—all are divulging their secrets and, in the process, revealing how the protean planet that we call home has shaped human history, and vice versa.

Publishing hyperbole aside, this is not really an “untold” story. The environmentalist George Marsh was writing on Man and Nature: Or, Physical Geography as Modified by Human Action as long ago as 1864. The genre has simply been supercharged over the last two generations, for the obvious reason.

magazine block image
This article is from June 2023 magazine
Click here to explore more from this issue

That said, I know of no volume that tells the story with the breadth and depth of Frankopan’s The Earth Transformed. The book’s scope is extraordinary: its stage is genuinely global, its data comes from every continent and almost every discipline, and its narrative stretches from the origins of the Earth to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It has the same contagiously lively tone as the author’s justly praised The Silk Roads.

The book’s strength is also its weakness, however, and the reader is in danger of being overwhelmed and losing sight of any historical wood amidst the innumerable trees. Its history can at times feel like one damn eruption, flood, storm, warm period and ice age after another. Then again, from an environmental point of view, perhaps that’s what it is.

Nick Spencer is Senior Fellow at Theos and hosts the Reading Our Times podcast
Non Fiction Books Environment Culture
Popular in Culture
related article image
Scars and stripes: the horror of US poverty
related article image
The deep-rooted meaning of ancient trees
related article image
‘Broke’ reviewed: A programme for government, needed urgently
Listen to our podcast
related article image
Danny Dorling and Deborah Hargreaves: Have we reached peak inequality?
related article image
Pat Cullen and Rachel Sylvester: Will the NHS survive the strikes?
related article image
Was austerity necessary?
Related articles
related article image
Crude justice: the Nigerians taking Shell to court
related article image
Cel Spellman: Why I’m trying to get young people excited about nature
related article image
The curator making the Venice Biennale look to Africa
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines