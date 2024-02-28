Log in
Views
Non Fiction
Books
February 28, 2024
The Rothschilds, the internet and the new-old conspiracy
Centuries-old myths about Jewish people are becoming even more outlandish in the age of social media. Space lasers, anyone?
Keith Kahn-Harris
From the magazine
Culture
February 28, 2024
A kind of magic: Anthony Grafton’s ‘Magus’ reviewed
Emily Lawford
February 28, 2024
‘One of the most accomplished pieces of social history I have read’—Noel Malcolm’s ‘Forbidden Desire’ reviewed
Rhodri Lewis
January 24, 2024
Japan’s Nuremberg: the outcome of the Tokyo trials
Christopher Harding
Books
January 23, 2024
On the back of slavery
Tom Clark
January 17, 2024
Mr Fleming, I presume?
Philip Clark
November 01, 2023
21st-century bard
Rhodri Lewis
November 01, 2023
George Weidenfeld’s way with words
Lucy Scholes
October 04, 2023
John Gray’s challenge to liberals
Matthew d’Ancona
